Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prof. Fred Nazar's avatar
Prof. Fred Nazar
May 11, 2023

Wait wait! masks down, COVID rates will go up =))))

Last time in Nairobi 2019, I was amazed how people were smiling at the street. Poor but immensely happy. What the heck happened to the developed countries! they've become underdeveloped in social capital: family, friends, community, religion and happiness.

Psy-op purposes of face cancelling:

1. Show fear of others: they are a potential threat to you

2. Create fear in others: you are a potential threat to them

3. Create psychological distancing

4. Dehumanization

5. Destroying individuality (our face makes us unique)

6. Massification (mass formation)

7. Reduce social interaction and communication

8. Induce social pressure towards the rebels and show massive compliance

9. Reinforce political and police authority

10. Increase acceptance of an unquestionable police state

More:

The full PLAN exposed:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed

16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet

Politics got us in, politics is the way out ... after prayers!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison

The threat of the WHO sovereignty-grab by the 2023 IHR and 2024 International PLANdemc Treaty: we’ve got until November 2023 for Congress to repeal IHR modifications!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-threat-of-the-international-plandemic

Gates-WHO: vaccines can’t reduce population, except by murdering

Proof: they were never for reducing mortality, only for murdering!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depop-vaccines-no-myth

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Bandit's avatar
Bandit
May 11, 2023

In the USA, there's LOTS of people that have nothing to smile about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture