Japanese need to take 'smiling' lessons as COVID restrictions are lifted? Japanese people are signing up for “smiling lessons” as they get used to taking their masks off in public now that the
government has downgraded the threat posed by coronavirus. ‘Local authorities and companies have been offering classes since last year in anticipation of the rules being relaxed and masks no longer..'
‘Local authorities and companies have been offering classes since last year in anticipation of the rules being relaxed and masks no longer being mandatory, but business is booming since risks associated with the virus were reduced to the same level as the flu on Monday.
“We are extremely busy now because people want to be seen smiling again”, said Miho Kitano, owner of the Smile Expression Muscle Association. “Japanese people have been wearing masks for more than three years now and some say they have almost forgotten how to smile”.’
Wait wait! masks down, COVID rates will go up =))))
Last time in Nairobi 2019, I was amazed how people were smiling at the street. Poor but immensely happy. What the heck happened to the developed countries! they've become underdeveloped in social capital: family, friends, community, religion and happiness.
Psy-op purposes of face cancelling:
1. Show fear of others: they are a potential threat to you
2. Create fear in others: you are a potential threat to them
3. Create psychological distancing
4. Dehumanization
5. Destroying individuality (our face makes us unique)
6. Massification (mass formation)
7. Reduce social interaction and communication
8. Induce social pressure towards the rebels and show massive compliance
9. Reinforce political and police authority
10. Increase acceptance of an unquestionable police state
In the USA, there's LOTS of people that have nothing to smile about.