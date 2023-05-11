‘Local authorities and companies have been offering classes since last year in anticipation of the rules being relaxed and masks no longer being mandatory, but business is booming since risks associated with the virus were reduced to the same level as the flu on Monday.

“We are extremely busy now because people want to be seen smiling again”, said Miho Kitano, owner of the Smile Expression Muscle Association. “Japanese people have been wearing masks for more than three years now and some say they have almost forgotten how to smile”.’