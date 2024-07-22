JD Vance and POTUS Trump rally together in Grand Rapids Michigan, see full rally speech here! Fight, fight fight! You have to admit, Trump has MAGA stones to get on a stage so early! Brave & God rides
with him, MAGA! Donaldos Magnus Trumpos in Michigan! Trump is the ONLY option today & we need him to get up in DC and burn it down, take it to the studs and start over, give ALL agencies to states
Yes. Watched him live on C-SPAN.
Extraordinary fearlessness. Didn't skip a beat. Extraordinary man.
Absolutely all agencies to appropriate locations! Let’s have some reader suggestions. I’ll get it stared.
FBI: Nowhere
HHS: Chicago
BLM: Antarctia
You all get the idea 😉