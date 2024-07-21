Among Top Investors”

Credit: Getty Images

‘Austin Private Wealth, LLC, a Texas-based financial planning company, is being scrutinized after a social media post went viral that claimed they had put options on as many as 12 million shares of DJT shares just one day before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

The investment firm denied the allegations and has now blamed a filing error for this controversial action.

According to CA Club India:

A Put Option is an investment made by someone who expects a company’s Stock Price to fall. People who engage in Inside Trading buy Put Options can make 5X or, sometimes even 100X profits (depends on how quickly the stock plummets). If Trump did die in the assassination attempt, his company would have become worthless. It’s stock would have become Zero in a day. The people who bought Put Options would have made billions in profits.

According to the viral post, Austin Private Wealth’s alleged put position on July 12 was the largest among those listed—the second-biggest was Citadel’s 1.677 million short in May.

The filing date is July 12th, the day before the assassination attempt. With reportedly around $1 billion in assets under management, this is allegedly by far the largest put placed by the firm, according to Finbold.

“Researcher” Josh Walkos wrote on X:

To make things even more interesting, my source tipped me off with the following two images from their Bloomberg terminal. The screenshot on the left shows the Put by Austin Private Wealth LLC, that was taken earlier this morning. It shows the 120,000 puts. As you can see their position is by far the largest, the next closest is Citadel Advisors with 16,770. Here is where it gets interesting, the screenshot to the right was taken later in the day and poof, Austin Private Wealth LLC is nowhere to be found. Why?

On July 16, the firm amended the filing. The firm admitted that there was a filing error.

According to Josh Walkos, “Another interesting thing about the amendment filed on 7/16 is that it is the only one they have ever had. I searched and their first filing was on 2-12-2020.”

According to the firm, the July 12 filing pertained to activity in the second quarter, which was June 28, 14 days before the assassination attempt. The company asserted that there was no short.

The firm released the following statement:

The SEC filing which showed that Austin Private Wealth shorted a large number of shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) was incorrect and we immediately amended it as soon as we learned of the error. No client of APW holds, or has ever held, a put on DJT in the quantity initially reported. The correct holding amount was 12 contracts, or 1,200 shares — not 12 million shares, as was filed in error. In submitting the required report for the second quarter of 2024, a multiplier was applied by a third-party vendor that increased the number of the shares by a multiple of 10,000 for all options contracts (not just DJT). We did not catch the error before approving the filing. We filed the report on July 12 to reflect our positions on June 28. We amended it on July 16. We deeply regret this error and the concern it has caused, especially at such a fraught moment for our nation. We are committed to full transparency and maintaining the trust of our clients. As such, we are reviewing our internal procedures and our processes with the third-party vendor that assists with SEC filings to better understand how this happened and avoid similar issues moving forward. Trending: JUST IN: Trump Would-Be Assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks Had Two Cell Phones and 3 Encrypted Accounts Overseas

Social media users also scrutinized Austin Private Wealth’s investors. The latest 13F filings reveal a list of top investors, including influential globalists such as The Rothschild Family, BlackRock, Vanguard, and Meta, as well as prominent political families like the Bushes and the Cheneys.

CA Club India reported:

Investors in Austin Private Wealth Austin Private Wealth LLC’s largest investors primarily include a mix of institutional funds and individual high-net-worth clients. Some of their top holdings, as reported in their latest 13F filing, include The Rothschild Family, BlackRock, Vanguard, Meta, George Bush and the Cheney Family Conclusion Trump’s death would have crashed the Nasdaq and Dow Jones for a week. According to our estimates, anyone who had this knowledge beforehand would have made an estimated $696 billion to $1 Trillion in profits.’

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)