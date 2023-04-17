Jim Jordon says he is 100% for Trump 2024 & I applaud him for this bravery; yes, Trump IMO is the only person capable of doing what needs to be done for America!
With respect, Jordan followed Trump's Operation Warp Speed and both followed the Central planners which help destroy our nation.
This is good news from Jim Jordan.