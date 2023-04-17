Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darel L. Long's avatar
Darel L. Long
Apr 17, 2023

With respect, Jordan followed Trump's Operation Warp Speed and both followed the Central planners which help destroy our nation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 replies
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
Apr 17, 2023

This is good news from Jim Jordan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 replies
123 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture