Jorge Fernandez, a subscriber, former US military officer, responded to my stack (from TriTorch stack) on the evil of pedophile & rape, sodomy of our children; Jorge's words stun!
US 'once regarded (rightfully so!!) as the greatest nation to ever have existed on Earth...because of its human rights and freedoms, God-based morality...a solid Rule of Law that applied to everyone"
‘Your words are true - I certainly know they are. Here's one comment about that ...
When I say what I'm about to say here, most Americans get offended (some *deeply* offended!!), or they look at me with contempt or disbelief - like I have 3 heads.
Here's what I say: **Most Americans do not realize, nor do they wish to accept the fact that today's USA is THE MOST criminally corrupt county on the planet.** Just in case, I served for over 7 years as an officer in the US Air Force (i.e., I'm not an anti-USA nut!).
That is true on essentially every front: financial, political, education, health, ethics & morality, etc. The explosion in pedophilia is but one example of that reality.
That is a sad fact about a country once regarded (rightfully so!!) as the greatest nation to ever have existed on Earth. That was because of its human rights and freedoms, God-based morality, and a solid Rule of Law that applied to everyone. Today, ALL of that is gone!! It's all been perverted to the hilt by a group of demon-centered narcissistic psychopaths. If those creatures are allowed to remain in power, then it's just a question of time before they do away with most of us. They'll keep 'just enough' of us alive to serve their needs and desires - the rest will be 'eliminated'. Most people refuse to accept that reality, they cannot believe that such evil exists. I say, just take a look at the last 5 years.’
The war for America - if there truly is going to be one - must have been started TODAY, right after the inauguration. It won't take long for us to have a fairly good idea whether that war will be real, or just wishful. If it's not real, then I tremble for our kids and all future generations - it won't be pretty.
