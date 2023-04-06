Judge Jeanine Pirro hits the nail on the head: this is ridiculous and this indictment is less significant than I thought it would be in the first place. It’s a whole lot of NOTHING; Pirro is on the
money & I have said this was only about shaming POTUS Trump, shaming 45; but we will ensure we impose same on them who did this, we return it in kind, we go at their KINGS too in court, no matter when
This indictment is less significant than I thought it would be in the first place. It’s a whole lot of NOTHING. #thefive
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Pretty darn sad when the dems can just make this stuff up and go after President Trump. Just imagine if it was just an ordinary person. ---------
Love Judge Jeanine!