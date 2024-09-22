Obama-Harris-Biden thinks that the government has right to storm your homes to check on your guns! BLAZE: Openly totalitarian, Footage surfaces of Harris threatening to storm houses of law-abiding
Americans for surprise gun checks...Harris: "Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if
you're being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs."
That is Kamala Harris. VPOTUS seeking to be POTUS.
This is what we have in store.
This type of radical communism.
When they tell you what they’re going to do, believe them. Then stop them.
Like my meme from early on during the Covid con:
Knock knock.
Who’s there?
We’re here for your guns.
They’re down here
In the basement
Right next to the toilet paper
Don’t trip on the plastic sheets.