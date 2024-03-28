China Used COVID-19 PCR Tests to Acquire Millions of Americans' DNA (substack.com)

Bombshell US government and intelligence agency reports confirm that China used COVID-19 PCR tests to legally collect DNA from Americans and millions of adults and children across 180 countries.

KAREN KINGSTON

March 26, 2024: Several bombshell US government and intelligence agency reports confirm that China used COVID-19 PCR tests to legally collect DNA from Americans and millions of adults and children across 180 countries.

2021: Disclosing the Use of PCR Tests for Purposes NIH-Funded Foreign Research

On October 26, 2021, my son was administered a COVID-19 PCR test at his school without my consent. I immediately looked into the San Diego School District’s “COVID-19 testing program” and discovered that the NIH was funding the testing as a “research program” being conducted by GenBody, a South Korean diagnostics company in order to collect the DNA of American children and then transfer their genomic data to foreign nations. On October 27, 2021, on Stew Peters, I repeatedly stated that my son’s DNA was collected and transferred to a foreign nation as part of a NIH-funded foreign study under the farce of public health safety. View 5:20 – 8:15.

A 2021 U.S. intelligence agency report confirms that the COVID-19 PCR tests were sold by Chinese companies to collect DNA from millions of global citizens, including American adults and children. The genetic data collected by the PCR tests was sent to the China National GeneBank for China’s global genomic surveillance system and multi-species, gene-editing research.

This is a video of the China National GeneBank and database servers in Mandarin.

The report specifically states that China has been able to use human genetic data for the purposes of biometric surveillance and carrying out crimes against humanity, including the development of bioweapons.’