So why this incessant push for boosting? We know already BA.5 is being supplanted by BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. It is clear that using a sub-optimal vaccine and induced antibodies that carries non-lethal neutralizing capacity on the target antigen will only continue to drive variant after variant and it is clear Bourla and Bancel and Fauci and CDC and NIH and the government are intent on keeping this pandemic alive for 100 years. Natural ‘selection pressure’ imposed by the sub-optimal vaccinal antibodies (immature undeveloped imperfect antibodies that lack full affinity binding capacity) will act to drive more ‘fitter’ more infectious variants to dominate:

see Klaassen et al. below: “Changes in population immunity against infection and severe disease from SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants in the United States between December 2021 and November 2022”

Why would CDC recommend boosters every 60 days? These injections that are not effective and definitely harmful. Based on what? Why would they push this fraud on or statistical zero risk children? When they know there is negative effectiveness, that the vaccine fails to protect the upper airways, that it is harmful and kills, and that using a vaccine that induces non-neutralizing antibodies will only drive more infectious variants. So really, is the CDC trying to kill us, to ensure we continually become infected? To keep this pandemic ongoing for 100 more years? Yes, I say YES! To me this is the only answer for this is what will happen if this fraud vaccine is continued. What is the medical or clinical basis for the boosters given how mild omicron is? What? This mRNA lipid-nano particle gene platform, this entire vaccine is and was a farce and fraud.

Moreover, when you read the abstract alone, not even the full paper, you get a sense how clueless and lost these researchers are for they devastatingly sideline the key role of the evolutionary capacity of the virus to evolve and adapt to ‘pressure’ placed on it (on infectiousness) via non-lethal antibody force, and as such the interplay of the virus with the host immune response (population) and how this is driving emergence of sub-variants. Are they that clueless? These illogical and absurd specious so called researchers once again pretend. They pretend, for they know it is the vaccine (and not the virus) and the selection pressure by and induced vaccinal antibodies on the spike antigen (binding epitopes) that is driving variants and will continue to do so as long as the non-neutralizing vaccine is applied while there is ongoing infectious pressure. They remain in la la land. Deliberately.

SOURCE:

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.11.19.22282525v3?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

“While a substantial fraction of the US population was infected with SARS-CoV-2 during December 2021-February 2022, the subsequent evolution of population immunity against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants reflects the competing influences of waning protection over time and acquisition or restoration of immunity through additional infections and vaccinations.

Objective: To estimate changes in population immunity against infection and severe disease due to circulating SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants in the United States from December 2021 to November 2022, and to quantify the protection against a potential 2022-2023 winter SARS-CoV-2 wave. Design, setting, participants: Bayesian evidence synthesis of reported COVID-19 data (diagnoses, hospitalizations), vaccinations, and waning patterns for vaccine- and infection-acquired immunity, using a mathematical model of COVID-19 natural history.

Main Outcomes and Measures: Population immunity against infection and severe disease from SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants in the United States, by location (national, state, county) and week.

Results: By November 9, 2022, 94% (95% CrI, 79%-99%) of the US population were estimated to have been infected by SARS-CoV-2 at least once. Combined with vaccination, 97% (95%-99%) were estimated to have some prior immunological exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

Between December 1, 2021 and November 9, 2022, protection against a new Omicron infection rose from 22% (21%-23%) to 63% (51%-75%) nationally, and protection against an Omicron infection leading to severe disease increased from 61% (59%-64%) to 89% (83%-92%). Increasing first booster uptake to 55% in all states (current US coverage: 34%) and second booster uptake to 22% (current US coverage: 11%) would increase protection against infection by 4.5 percentage points (2.4-7.2) and protection against severe disease by 1.1 percentage points (1.0-1.5).

Conclusions and Relevance: Effective protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe disease in November 2022 was substantially higher than in December 2021. Despite this high level of protection, a more transmissible or immune evading (sub)variant, changes in behavior, or ongoing waning of immunity could lead to a new SARS-CoV-2 wave.”

I also embed this short piece on The Wellness Company and The UNITY Project.

First, The Wellness Company.

I am proud to announce a unique partnership with The Wellness Company and everyone who believes in medical freedom. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also in partnership with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system with a membership in The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.