'LA socialite breaks down after getting 15 years to life for killing 2 boys with her car — told judge she’s suffered enough'; wrong, she should have gotten LIFE no parole, sounds like drunk driving
Lives are equal, how can we imagine the pain of these parents, how? the dead boys? I wanted her jailed for life...their lives are as important as her philanthropic life
Rebecca Grossman sentenced to prison after saying she's suffered enough (nypost.com)
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This gal is an entitled POS. 😡
This is so sad that I can hardly stand reading this story. The pain in that mothers face just breaks my heart.