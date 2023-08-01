Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Gary's avatar
Gary
Aug 1, 2023

Interesting interview with Ed Dowd: cancer up about 35%, unemployment is not low- the work force has shrunk, more:

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/too-big-hide-ed-dowd-slams-covid-vax-injuries-cover-its-crime

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Scott McCluskey's avatar
Scott McCluskey
Aug 1, 2023

Dr. Paul Alexander, please publish this matter. Thank you !!!

Scott McCluskey <scotts.mccluskey@gmail.com>

1:08 PM (8 minutes ago)

to Rob

FYI,

Alberta Court strikes down all Dr. Deena Hinshaw's Covid health orders as ultra vires. This Facebook link has the lawyers involved discuss the entire case in detail.

https://fb.watch/m979fjneiD/

When will BC apply the same legal precedent to Dr. Bonnie Henry ?? What will the BC politicians do ??

https://www.westernstandard.news/alberta/alberta-court-strikes-down-hinshaws-public-health-orders-that-violated-charter-freedoms/article_d8d58878-307b-11ee-b984-c7de8ca58c6c.html

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/court-alberta-public-health-restrictions-constitutional-challenge-decision-1.6923171

Huge ramifications !

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