https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2787650

‘A39-year-old healthy woman without family history of malignancy found a mass in her right breast at 38 weeks of pregnancy. Prior to delivery, she underwent diagnostic ultrasound of the right breast, which showed a possible mass in the location of the palpable lesion that was most consistent with a normal island of fibroglandular tissue. Follow-up mammogram and ultrasound of the right breast (without axillary evaluation) were performed 6 months later, which showed an irregular 17-mm mass with associated pleomorphic calcifications in the same area. Ultrasound-guided biopsy was performed. Pathology showed high-grade, estrogen receptor–positive ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). On postbiopsy physical examination, the patient had a palpable 2.5-cm right breast mass at the 3-o’clock position without palpable axillary lymphadenopathy.

Surgical treatment with lumpectomy was recommended, and breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was performed prior to surgery to evaluate the extent of disease (Figure). Axial T2-weighted MRI at the level of the axilla revealed edema surrounding 2 enlarged, morphologically abnormal right level-1 axillary lymph nodes; axial postcontrast T1 fat-saturated MRI of the right breast revealed an irregular mass with irregular margins at the site of biopsy-proven DCIS. The patient reported receiving her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) in the right arm the day before the breast MRI.’

Top, Axial T2-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) at the level of the axilla. Bottom, Axial postcontrast T1 fat-saturated MRI of the right breast.