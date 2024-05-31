Lavrentiy Beria was Stalin's chief of secret police in former Soviet Union & he said in his reign of terror "show me the man and I'll show you the crime"; he meant he can create a crime out of anyone,
even INNOCENT people like Trump, once the decision is made to take him out...so they are trying to bankrupt him, assassinate him, and bring crooked charges against him for Biden is LOSING
I think they know Trump will win and fear his vengeance for this action and will try to have him shot dead.
Under the 5th, 6th, and 14th amendments you are presumed INNOCENT, not so with Trump. With Trump, it’s turned on its head, he is presumed GUILTY first!
Lavrentiy Beria would go after the ‘man’ first, then he progressed to create the crime. Just as they did with Trump.
(100) 100% the Trump verdict will be overturned on appeal! 45 showed us that we MUST, regardless of who we are, follow rules in GOOD GOVERNANCE societies, he showed us what the DEMS will cry about shortly (substack.com)
Trump showed you grace, you obey, then grieve...this is how a structured society runs...he could have refused to partake etc. he could have done lots of things but he is showing you what you too must do, follow the rules...and when its wrong, you then grieve.
The Justice system died but, American woke up. Time to take our country back!