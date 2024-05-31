I think they know Trump will win and fear his vengeance for this action and will try to have him shot dead.

Under the 5th, 6th, and 14th amendments you are presumed INNOCENT, not so with Trump. With Trump, it’s turned on its head, he is presumed GUILTY first!

Lavrentiy Beria would go after the ‘man’ first, then he progressed to create the crime. Just as they did with Trump.

(100) 100% the Trump verdict will be overturned on appeal! 45 showed us that we MUST, regardless of who we are, follow rules in GOOD GOVERNANCE societies, he showed us what the DEMS will cry about shortly (substack.com)