‘If you can see all of evil hell swirling all around you at this late date and still not get it, nothing I can say will change that. If you think you can defeat this evil divided, unfunded, distracted, and demoralized, while evil is entirely united and globally funded against you…nothing I say will change what you think, no matter how wrong you are.

If you think any political figure, any TV talking head, any scientist or doctor, all of whom lied to you about CV19 and their lethal fake “jabs” are going to save any of us, nothing I say will change your mind. You’re not living in reality.

If you think we have until 2025 and another stolen election in 2024 to stop the final destruction of the USA, nothing I say can jolt you awake. If you think political profiteers will help, wrong again.

In fact, nothing anyone says from this point on can change the course of history. All of us who write in a desperate attempt to “reach” you in every column or essay, are out of words. Anyone not already “reached” is “unreachable.” Anyone still not ready to stand together to defeat evil…will never be ready to stand together.

Everything that needs to be said has already been said… many times, by many writers, for many years.

There is a mountain of “actionable information” at your fingertips now, but none of it has caused anyone to take any appropriate actions on that information. More information will not change that.

The end of the USA is now near, and during the 40 years I have rang the liberty bell in an effort to wake up the “sleeping giant,” nothing by anyone has changed the course of history.

Let it be written that I never gave up on you or my country. But I can see now that the vast majority of you gave up a long time ago.

Nothing I can say will change this sad and demoralizing reality. Actionable information, we have. The will to live free, we do not have as of today.

Time for me to lay down my pen again… until the moment arrives when things are so bad, that you will have no choice but to stand together and fight for your own existence.

I cannot help people unwilling to help themselves, and neither can anyone else.

When America fails, it will not be the fault of politicians or globalists. History is full of tyrants, criminals and corrupt politicians taken down by their people. This time, the fault will rest with the American people who sat silent and let it all happen. There will be no one else to blame and the world knows it, even if, the average American no longer does.

God forgive us for the hell we have doomed all future generations to! God bless all who tried in vain. The sleeping giant is on life support! Remember, friends won’t just tell you what you want to hear, they will tell you the truth that you need to hear!

