Barry Varkel
May 1, 2023Edited

Lex Greene, what a cop out. By saying what you have just said, and by standing by and calling out all the alleged observers makes you the ultimate voyeur.

Nothing is ever measured other than on the micro scale; every like-minded individual counts; every writer or detractor or resister makes an infinitesimal difference.

Collectively we are stronger.

Let it be known again that an entire world exists outside the USA, Canada, the UK, the EU, Australia, and New Zealand.

There are more people in the developing world than in the developed world. These individuals go on daily with their lives, doing the very best they can to survive.

Even so, at least 30% minimum in the developed world are not one bit interested in the alleged "masterplan".

So, your defeatist attitude is not welcome.

Speak for yourself brother.

We can well speak for ourselves.

Best to you.

Barry

Cape Town

South Africa

Glenn Law
May 1, 2023Edited

I can safely say that so far as the once individual and upright country of Australia is concerned our society has turned to malleable marshmallow. The State of Victoria for example terrorized the citizenry terribly during the covid scam with the most lockdowns and jackboot goon police assaults on those people who had the temerity to fail to obey, let alone protest in the streets! Mace, batons, violent assaults and rubber bullets were used to quell dissent, while the Premier (Governor) who directed all this criminality has racked up State public debt equal to double that of Australia's next two biggest States combined....New South Wales and Queensland. Yet here's the marshmallow kicker....at the very next post-covid election the same tyrants got voted back into power.

