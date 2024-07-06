Loomer (shared by my subscriber 'Maria Canada - Exit the WHO & UN') posted on X that Joe Biden had a medical emergency while flying and his staff didn’t want reporters to witness it. We need intel on
this as this is important; I feel very sorry for him, not wrongs they all did and to 45, I know these are devils what they did re the border & rapist murderer illegals, but human to human he is UNWELL
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
i dont feel sorry for him. he is a liar he is a racist. he is not a good person
never has been never will.
CIA assets never get sacked, they simply die of natural causes.