would slide Biden in with an early debate, that hopefully he would not crash that 90 minutes period amped up on drugs, a HAIL MARY, and they set it up so we would not see his walk and how far gone he is neurologically and that he is unfit to be POTUS or even to remain POTUS next 7 months (non compos mentis, not of sound mind) and that he cannot even step off a stage without help, yet we saw…see my prior stack….

now they are doing all they could behind the scenes to get out of the next debates…they have to stay out of jail, but Trump cannot allow this, he has to come for retribution and vengeance and punishment LEGALLY….

Trump must say NO fucking way! And the next must be Townhall styling so we watch Biden walk on stage, sit, get up etc. after it is done….90 minutes, no breaks, no cut aways at the end and Trump must now chose the moderators…they knew he was going downhill but did a HAIL MARY…problem now is to replace him, it’s happening now, question is how…it is done for 46, but Kamala is a bad choice…3)Trump has to name a VP but cannot now, he has to wait to see if and when Biden leaves…this affects his VP as to who will get Biden’s slot and who they will put as the new VP as to who they will give in Biden’s slot, know this, they need to see Trump’s pick to make their move in Joe so Trump must wait this out…if it’s a female and minority they put as VP and as their new VP, then Repubs cannot have 2 white males on a Republican side…I hope you get that a lot of this is optics, fucked as it is, but that is what it is and we play some of the game, we must ‘to win’ 4)we the public are in this game and they, both sides are making moves based on what we will accept…had we seen Biden walk off the debate stage we would not even be having a discussion, he would be gone now, and CNN and Tapper et al. lied and conspired to deceive us even more at the debate…thank God we have the tape…it is catastrophic for Biden…you cannot spin that…he is walking as if 105 years old and in bad shape. Ask this, do you think honestly this Biden can respond to an attack on USA? Nuclear?

3)VP Harris is a disaster and she has led the border response and illegals flooding USA…do we want her as POTUS? She has worked with Obama and Biden to flood USA with illegals who are now killing our women and girls and raping them.

Remember as MTG tells us and reminds us, that Kamala Harris:

4)Trump on the other hand is really running for ONE thing, which is to keep his children and grand-children ALIVE when he is gone…if the left and deepstate moved to imprison Trump (thank God for the SCOTUS), you know when he is not in this world (15 years max as he is 78, yet he may bat 100 and we will love it) then they will go after his kids, his grand-kids to jail them and even kill them…Trump I know, and it’s all I may say, is going to do all he could in 4 years to take them out legally, all who did this and threaten his children, and clean them out. It is a MUST and I/we support him. This is why 45 is running. In protecting his children by taking out the bad guys legally, he is going to use the very same JUSTICE apparatus, using real JUSTICE particulars, this will make USA a better place for our future too.

Is this current Biden running the nation?

You know it is NO! Who is then? We did not elect them. All decisions in the last 4 years were against USA…so did they do that? I think 100% Biden does not know what is being done to America. I do not think he would allow this to happen, as twisted and deranged the left is. He cannot know that 20 million people entered USA illegally…If USA is under attack, if WH is under attack, if bad people breach the WH, is this Biden someone the Secret Service can rush in and say run Sir, we need to get you to safety…he would be a risk to America, the Presidency, and us the public…and the Secret Service (SS)…ask yourself this…the SS is in jeopardy guarding him now.

