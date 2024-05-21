Why the fuck Malone did you not tell the nation about reverse transcription? why were you so silent? why did it take you so long? why the double talk? why did you shill for the vaccine and tell us you had ‘UNAMBIGUOUS’ data…that it worked to reduce harms? why? why did you use the power of the media platform we gave you, to attack and smear and threaten and sue? good people like Breggin? like Ruby? like Coulson? TWC? like McCullough? like me? why? and many many more…

you fucker…

Fuck off Malone, and your victim shit…you are caught and a fraud con and you know we figured you out…

you and all of the inventors and vaccine makers must sit in a legal tribunal, IMO, real courts and judges and juries and if they say you killed people by your statements, actions, positions, invention, vaccine etc. etc., if judges say criminal and you costed lives, I want all of you…

HUNG…

all of you!

please pardon me, I wanted to start off the day with some light reading…