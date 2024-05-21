Malone is a narcissist, pretending to do what they do BEST, play VICTIM..."oh, we were given bad information'...what? you were the victim? your doctor told you to take it? are you the FUCKING guy who
invented the technology and you said the mRNA vaccine? are you not the fucking scientist who invented this? was that not your job taking all that GRANT money? you a victim? 'oh woe is me'!
Why the fuck Malone did you not tell the nation about reverse transcription? why were you so silent? why did it take you so long? why the double talk? why did you shill for the vaccine and tell us you had ‘UNAMBIGUOUS’ data…that it worked to reduce harms? why? why did you use the power of the media platform we gave you, to attack and smear and threaten and sue? good people like Breggin? like Ruby? like Coulson? TWC? like McCullough? like me? why? and many many more…
you fucker…
Fuck off Malone, and your victim shit…you are caught and a fraud con and you know we figured you out…
you and all of the inventors and vaccine makers must sit in a legal tribunal, IMO, real courts and judges and juries and if they say you killed people by your statements, actions, positions, invention, vaccine etc. etc., if judges say criminal and you costed lives, I want all of you…
HUNG…
all of you!
please pardon me, I wanted to start off the day with some light reading…
I don't mind Malone. His actions are still on our side. His latest substack is warning people of Government psychological warfare against the people. I don't see how anyone can mistake this for controlled opposition. Do you have any examples of controlled opposition to change my mind? And he does look to be a victim of vaccine harm, which has actually helped our cause by getting the vaccine harm message out there. He's also changed his mind on covid vaxx for old people. Apparently Steve Kirsch help to change his mind. This shows that he can look at the data without bias as a real scientist. Seems like a good guy to have fighting for us. Maybe you know something I don't
Speaking of cancer:
https://youtu.be/60k8SNa0tDA?si=GrGIjvZj7uIRQC3G
We are running out of time because the jabs have set us all up for this next big plan. Notice the comment section of people noticing a lot based on the clip and a recent newsroom interview.
The mRNA experimental jab must be exposed for the cancer causing agent. The determination to rollout out another experimental jab to "cure" or prevent cancer MUST BE EXPOSED before it's too late.