Now experts say that Pfizer & FDA misled & lied to the nation & world! That the studies were fraudulent, they dropped subjects & used bogus statistical analyses! Duh! Doshi, myself, McCullough, Risch
We have been saying this near 2 years now! Thanks NTD for the report but you guys are late to the game, but better late than never! Pfizer & Moderna CEOs etc. should be handcuffed
‘Several experts and journalists in different countries have raised serious concerns over Pfizer’s clinical trials for its COVID vaccine. They charge that the pharmaceutical company dropped subjects who suffered adverse events and used a flawed methodology to arrive at the claim the jab is 95 percent effective. France spoke with French biostatistician Christine Cotton, who published a report on Pfizer’s trials.’
SOURCE:
https://www.ntd.com/pfizer-covid-vaccine-clinical-trials-are-fraudulent-expert_910329.html
Which Law, which Constitution grants immunity to Frauds? None. Not even the immunity law signed by Pres. Reagan. So, all these evil firms should be sued royally.
You think they are just trying to save their own butts by doing this? I think it makes them look either ignorant or incompetent and neither are good qualifications for a doctor!!