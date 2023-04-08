‘Several experts and journalists in different countries have raised serious concerns over Pfizer’s clinical trials for its COVID vaccine. They charge that the pharmaceutical company dropped subjects who suffered adverse events and used a flawed methodology to arrive at the claim the jab is 95 percent effective. France spoke with French biostatistician Christine Cotton, who published a report on Pfizer’s trials.’

SOURCE:

https://www.ntd.com/pfizer-covid-vaccine-clinical-trials-are-fraudulent-expert_910329.html