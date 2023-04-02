Malone sues Dr. Jane Ruby for 25 million $, alike the Breggins; why? All I could ask is, why? Just thought you should know. All these people suing, what is wrong with them? This is censoring, chilling
speech between scientists and doctors...after this, the suit on Breggins, no one will be brave to talk anymore; this is very destructive to the Freedom movement; Stew Peters fame Jane Ruby sued??
I would ask Dr. Malone to settle this amicably and withdraw this.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Malone is a menace to all of us.
Perhaps I'm totally naive, but it seems to me the anti Covid-19 Fraudemic crowd should be cooperating with each other, every way they can..