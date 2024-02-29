people like Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin et al. get to sit in real house hearings with real scientists and under REAL oath and I will push to have Malone, especially Malone and Bourla and Bancel for they profitted, they used COVID to lie about the effectiveness of the fraud deadly vaccine etc. and make money off of fear and pain, and I want them in proper legal settings, legal tribunals, with proper judges and juries and let the legalities unfold and if judges and juries and courts find that Malone’s mRNA technology and Bourla and Weissman et al., if Malone et al. killed people, if judges call for the death penalty, then these people, no matter who they are must hang. Does not matter who knows who and who likes who, if you did wrong and you costed lives, and deliberate wrong and malice is shown, reckless endangerment, then you must pay and we will leave it to judges and courts and if they call for death penalty, then death penalty it is.

Malone et al. killed people with their mRNA technology and vaccine and at some point, we will have proper accountability in proper legal settings.

I will tell you that the talks have begun silently already.