The illegals let into USA had massive numbers of gang members, killers among them and now they will, due to Harris and Biden and Obama, prey on Americans and kill…will abuse, rape and kill!

The Ecuadorian migrant charged with raping a 13-year-old girl he bound and gagged in a Queens park told cops he recorded the attack during a sickening taped confession, prosecutors alleged Wednesday.

The chilling admission by Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25, broke the silence in an otherwise-hushed court hearing in which he was arraigned on charges of rape, predatory sexual assault, kidnapping and a raft of other felonies from the shocking June 13 attack in Kissena Park.

Kamala Harris and Biden and Obama have caused our women, girls to be at severe risk, will be raped and killed and it is happening now…

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, have been charged with the murder, which took place on Monday. On Thursday, they were charged with capital murder.’

A local named Billie Jackson was driving home after dropping her husband off at work on Monday morning when she saw a body floating in the water. At first, she thought it might be a mannequin.

“I drove past, and when I looked up the creek, I thought it was a mannequin. I did a U-turn, and I stopped on the bridge, put my flashers on, looked down, and realized it was someone. I parked right here and called 911 immediately,” she told local station ABC 13.

These illegals and rapists have Middle Easterns, North Africans, Latino feral animals among them who are now inside USA and we do not know where they are. We will face Bataclan France type terror attacks for the islamist, the jihadist is within USA already and planning.

We are in trouble. Trump must close the border and mass deport, MUST! Day 1.

'Tren de Aragua': This story is about America, it is unfolding now & due to Harris & Biden; dangerous killer Venezuelan gang in USA due to Harris; they point blank shot 2 New York City police officers (substack.com)

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), Tren de Aragua, 18th Street gang etc., these are often satanists, they are brutal killers that will kill, cut out your heart, eat it etc...this is the animal Kamala Harris, (substack.com)

We need MAGA jails, massive ‘one time jails’ where when you put these beasts in, they never come out and we torment them in jail, we punish them, we must get to the place where if you rape, kill another person etc. and we get you, we beat you, we torture you, we dehumanize you…yes, this is what is needed…we become the animal…we make it too easy for the animal so we become them and make them understand life will be worse than hell once we get you.

