‘The accumulated evidence is overwhelming that Covid was an orchestrated pandemic. Intentional use of the faulty PCR test, intentional false reporting of Covid deaths as a result of World Health Organization guidelines and financial incentives to hospitals to report all deaths as Covid deaths, and prohibited treatment by known cures tgether produced a high level of fear that drove the masses to accept the Covid “vaccination” that generated huge monetary gains for Big Pharma and associated shills such as Anthony Fauci and massive inroads on civil liberty by governments.

Hardly anyone died from Covid itself. They died from lack of treatment. The protocol was that if you became infected and if you worsened after a week, go to the hospital where you were put on ventilators, an incorrect treatment that usually was deadly. Doctors who saved the lives of their patients with Ivermectin and HCQ were punished. Corporate doctors were fired, and those in private practice suffered attacks on their medical licenses by authorities, resulting in loss of license to practice medicine. Highly distinguished medical scientists who blew the whistle on this death-maximizing approach were demonized, and every effort was made to silence them and to destroy them professionally.

The greatest number of deaths, which continue day by day, is from the Vax. Everywhere every day sports stars and entertainers who served as advertisements for the safety of the Covid “vaccine” are suddenly dropping dead. The corrupt medical establishment turns a blind eye.

The lockdowns, the masks, the “vaccine” did extraordinary harm to people and benefitted no one except Big Pharma’s profits and government’s agenda to weaken civil liberty.

All of this is known, and there has been no accountability. A program of mass murder and injury to the world population is being ignored. Medical authorities are still recommending the Death Jab, even for babies. This guarantees that a second and a third round of death and injury is coming from more orchestrated pandemics. Bill Gates has promised as much. Such gullible populations can expect no less.

Why is this murderous plot against humanity being ignored? Thousands of medical scientists and doctors are not ignoring it, but the media continues to accuse the leading experts in the world of spreading “misinformation.” Efforts continue to be made to silence science and suppress information. Universities and medical schools themselves are part of the effort to prevent the truth from being acknowledged.

Another part of the problem is that many of those who were deceived and who so adamantly defended the Vax, lockdowns, and masks to family and friends are too embarrassed to admit their mistake. They are too fragile to say: I made a mistake and have destroyed the health of my child and killed my mother. The authorities know the weaknesses of people and use their weaknesses to protect and to further the authorities’ agendas.

The insouciance, gullibility, and weakness of the majority of the population is inconsistent with the continuation of civil liberty. Totalitarianism is setting in, and it is being tolerated by the masses and joyfully welcomed by Democrats and the Left-wing.’