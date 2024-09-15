Mayor Deb Rogers (Williamsville, New York, major Trump supporter, supporter of strong borders, against the lunacy of COVID lockdowns & masks) & Dr. Paul Elias Alexander discuss COVID Task Force under
Trump, how Trump was deceived with the 2 weeks to 'bend the curve'...how children died due to lockdowns, the school closures, were abused by their own parents out of frustration, anger due to lockdown
Trump did good, I know, I was there, he fought them...but let your mind go back, he had those Task Force demons save Giroir, he had academia, Hollywood, democrats, Republicans, RINOs etc. against him...all...except Atlas and I and Navarro and Bannon...again, even people in COVID movement were not hating on the response then until now prostrating for jobs, they hated Trump...how would you have done? while they were setting impeachments and trials and threats on life....how would you have managed?
I remember that event - I was watching it "live" on the television. So let's grant that Trump was "distracted, deceived", and the criminals snuck-in the lockdown.
Okay, so why didn't Trump REVERSE that action? Trump was POTUS with a large arsenal of Executive powers. Why didn't Trump use ANY of those powers?
Instead, not only did Trump not reverse the lockdown right away, Trump allowed it to go on for far, far longer than the so-called "2 weeks".
There are too many inconsistencies, things that do not add up, things that make no sense. But EVERYTHING makes sense if Trump was part of the Plan.