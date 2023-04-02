If I had my way, no matter how many, I would investigate them all and take every penny and jail as many as I could, for our doctors helped kill us. We must today have zero, let me say it again, zero respect and regard for them. None. They sold us out and on the upside enjoyed money and smugness and scorn of us, and now as the narrative failed, on the downside they wish to rush over here and ask us for amnesty and for us to forgive. NEVER! You must be accountable first for many died due to your filth and lunacy. All you ‘doctors’.