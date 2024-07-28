Megyn Kelly: Why She Regrets Getting the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. COVID mRNA technology Vaccine After Developing "Autoimmune" Issue: para "yes the vaccine gave me autoimmune disease
her doctor told her that para yes, the Malone Bourla Bancel Kariko et al. mRNA technology vaccine did give her now autoimmune disease...she regrets taking the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine
Alexander MAGA news; a fake PCR created COVID non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sad it came to this!!! But we only learn sometimes when the worst stuff happens to us!!!
A whole lot of people are learning for the very few time (somehow, like babies) that they cannot trust any government or massive, shadowy multinationals with atrocious records on uninformed consent, unscrupulous testing, and ulterior motives. They’re also learning just how many “professionals” have abdicated their rationality.