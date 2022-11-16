Member of European (MEP) tells it plainly "we have been lied to on all things COVID"...well, it took you ding dongs long enough, but this MEP has been out front fighting early; "Pfizer promoted their
vaccines as something they are not"; they knew they have no evidence to support that the vaccines work and reduce transmission, "they lied, they forced their product on as much people as possible"
Christine Anderson is one MEP who has been waaaay out in front on this criminal coup and has called out the draconian policies and unwarranted measures for what they are and have been all along.
LOL, I love the ding dong part!! a lot of truth came out from MEP lately, it's very promising. I know that Dr John Campbell has had a few clips of what was exposed and questionned there... but... what kind of push and media cover does this organisation have? we have a nice organisation in Quebec, like a scientific and medical panel named Réinfo Covid, but they are shunned from public news, and are ridiculed or demonized if they dare come out of their site. Mind you, they are very serious and their science is spot on and up to date. It's pathetic no one pays attention . How about the MEP?