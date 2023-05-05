The goal has to be to get your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and waist size under control, and any reductions will help you as MS is a major killer; you do not think it is but it is catastrophic and excess weight weaves a devastating thread and as you saw, obesity was the super loaded risk factor behind age and even medical conditions where elevated age gave way to obesity, MS, and killed many people, especially minorities. Excess body weight is not necessarily a condition of affluence etc. and can be due to poverty. For example, many poor persons eat food high in starch e.g potatoes and rice etc. that they can afford and load up on it. This is a major problem.

‘Having just one of these conditions doesn't mean you have metabolic syndrome. But it does mean you have a greater risk of serious disease. And if you develop more of these conditions, your risk of complications, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease, rises even higher.’ https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/metabolic-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20351916

You have to make a lifelong commitment ‘to a healthy lifestyle that may prevent the conditions that cause metabolic syndrome. A healthy lifestyle includes:

Getting at least 30-45 minutes of physical activity most days; I argue at least 5 days a week

Eating plenty of vegetables, fruits, lean protein and whole grains

Limiting saturated fat and salt in your diet

Maintaining a healthy weight especially a reduced waist size

Not smoking

Addition of Vitamin D3 to your daily diet of at least 50 ng

We have to get into the mindset of health and well-being. COVID is done, so done and it was all a lie and farce and so it is time to move on with life. Time to get active and living but healthy living. For you, your kids, grand kids. Seeking to suck the marrow out of the bones of life you are given. But you must strive for health and this is why The Wellness Company (TWC) led by Foster Coulson appealed to me.

You have to own your personal health. You have to return to that pre-COVID feeling. We seek accountability and justice for all the wrongs and fraud done across 3 years of COVID and especially by bought out crooked doctors who failed us and helped governments harm and even kill some of us. Unforgiveable. No amnesty. Yet as we seek proper legal inquiries and in proper courts with judges etc., we must go on and must begin urgently by improving our lifestyles. Yes, we can, even within our own socio-economic circumstance as we strive.

You have to keep the immune system strong, the heart strong.

