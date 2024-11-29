Milton Friedman tells us decades ago which US federal agencies MUST be closed, near 20 years ago...his list included closing at least 10 US federal agencies...Hoover interview
Milton Friedman On Government Agencies, Friedman went from 14 agencies down to just 4...he would have kept just 4 agencies...and I agreed then and now.
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Many of these agencies are bloated with many "working" from home. Many agencies need to just vanish as the total failures they became (Dept of Ed for example)
This man has no moral compass and lacks any understanding of the phrase "government of, by and for the people." His whole focus is all about control, military, police and that is connected to the justice department. He seems to have no consciousness about the collective power needed for insuring education for all. Nor does he seem to see the need for a transportation dept that maintains the highways and rails that people use to travel around the country. Of course if he support the totalitarian concentration of people in vertical cities and the abolishing of vehicles for the people then....
In case people aren't thinking clearly, all these government agencies that address social needs came from the demands of the working public. The fact that they have become subject to control of the corporate elite is a problem that requires restructuring. In fact that has been Kennedy's mantra for years--getting the corporate control out of the CDC,FDA, USDA but that is not Friedman's view. He just thinks government by, of and for the people only means the corporate elite with its imperialist goals managed thru the military.
The only way these oligarchical ideas get sold to the people is the use of racism and false promises of living tax free. Some here might recall the fiasco of the Bush administration trying to sell privatized social security. People would not have control of their money as they would be mandated to invest it thru private brokers who would take a big chunk and that would leave even less for working people to have for retirement. This is Friedman's thinking. But guess what! The rich will pay even less tax and the people will be mandated to pay even more and that is exactly what Trump and the GOP have been promoting.
Of course if everyone reading here is super wealthy without any concerns for loss of income than Friedman's thinking will appeal to you.