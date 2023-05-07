‘21 year old Isaiah Abels had a sudden cardiac arrest during a fight on Mar.8, 2023 - now has brain damage.

Isaiah Abels, a 21-year-old amateur MMA fighter collapsed in the cage during a recent Southern Indiana Combat Production fight card at The Coliseum in downtown Evansville, IN, on March 4, 2023. (click here)

Abels collapsed to his knees during the second round of the fight. On-site medical staff administered CPR to the unconscious fighter for several minutes before he was transported to a local hospital in Evansville via ambulance.

A March 8 update to that page reported that an MRI showed brain damage due to a lack of oxygen for three to five minutes. On March 10, doctors inserted a tracheotomy tube into Abels’ throat and a feeding tube into his stomach to prepare him for transfer to a long-term care facility. As of March 14, Abels was showing some signs of recovery.

MMA Fighter Prodigy 18 year old Victoria Lee died suddenly on Dec.26, 2022 ( click here )

The cause of death was not revealed by her family.

MMA Fighter 31 year old Abdul-Kerim Edilov died under mysterious circumstances in early morning hours on Dec.29, 2022 ( click here )

MMA Fighter 38 year old Anthony Ruble Johnson died on Nov.13, 2022 ( click here )

Anthony died after a battle with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and the auto-immune disease HLH (hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis).

Russian MMA fighter 33 years old Alexander Pisarev died in his sleep on Nov.1, 2022 ( click here )

Although he died in his sleep, some reports suggest he died of a poisoned watermelon? The story doesn’t make any sense.

MMA Fighter 36 year old Katsuya Kitamura died on Oct.12, 2022 ( click here )

“The cause of death remains unknown”.

UFC/MMA Fighter 34 year old Elias Theodoru died on Sep.11, 2022 ( click here )

Theodorou's official twitter account announced on Saturday that the former UFC fighter died Sunday in Toronto of stage IV colon cancer that metastasized to the liver.

UFC Fighter Damon Jackson’s 37 year old brother Bradley died suddenly on Sep.13, 2022

"It just doesn't make a lot of sense. He was vaccinated just shortly before that, about two weeks before. I don't want to get into conspiracies and all that kind of stuff but nothing adds up." (click here)(click here)

MMA Fighter Christian Lubenga died following a TKO loss at his debut fight on March 12, 2022 ( click here )

That outlet reports that Lubenga was transported to hospital after the bout because he was feeling unwell. He died two days later.

Some news claim that he passed away possibly from a brain bleed, although this remains unconfirmed (click here)’