Brian King
May 13, 2023

Yup - one of my favourite books. The authors clearly describe the history and dream of the Muslim sect for world domination. They'll have to fight with the Chinese, the, WEF and WHO for that title. Glad I'm a baby boomer born in 1946 and I saw the world the BEST it ever was. Good luck to future generations. You'll never have peace, happiness and prosperity as I saw the world.

Mystic William
May 13, 2023

I was in Paris visiting my wife’s cousins, both very left wing. He is a sociology prof at a University. You can’t get lefter than that. This was 17 years ago. I asked hiw he felt about the Islamification of Paris, and the problems arising from that. He was very dismissive of my question. He said ‘you watch too much American TV. We have no problems. We are all Parisians.’ I said ‘they are burning cars in the streets!’ But he passed that off to youthful frustrations at our capitalistic society. Whatever. Five years later we were back. Paris was just beginning to get messy, some neighbourhoods were beginning to become dangerous for non Muslims. I asked the same question. He said ‘we have lost Paris. It is over. We are done. They aren’t assimilating.’ The first wave from Tunisia did. The next wave didn’t, and they had gotten critical mass and could now live amongst themselves being nearly fully sequestered from the society at large. He said he had been wrong five years before. He had assumed Parisian culture which was, to him, so awesome and amazing everyone would be won over, wasn’t winning anyone over. He was flabbergasted. And this was TWELVE years ago! I don’t know what he thinks now. I can only assume it is way worse now.

