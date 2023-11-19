Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
Nov 19, 2023Edited

The deadly mRNA-platform "vaccine" concept should be scrapped once and for all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
An Ominous's avatar
An Ominous
Nov 19, 2023

Why doesn't Moderna develop a vaccine for Guillain-Barre instead of Epstein-Barr?

Perhaps because Big Pharma has already developed some vaccine(s) to cause G-B.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture