Biden and Obama lit our funeral pyres…we are at risk now of rape, our daughters, of murder, our wives, daughters…people need to understand and vote these fuckers out come November, vote them all out and hold Trump’s feet to the fire, he must close the border for a season and deport every fucking illegal…came in last 20 years…all…end birthright citizenship crap…no anchor baby citizenship…none! I heard him say he would, and it must be done…we cannot let him say it and it is not done! America is lost if NOT.

I believe him. I believe 45…we must hold all our congress people and Senators’ feet to the fire…demand they commit to closing the border and mass deportations.

‘A 40-year-old Hispanic man, reportedly an illegal alien from Mexico, is accused of raping two women in separate violent sexual assaults inside what investigators are calling a “rape dungeon on wheels” in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Los Angeles County, California.

Eduardo Sarabia, whom investigators tell FOX11 Los Angeles is an illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested and charged in Los Angeles County with one count of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation.’

'Monster' Illegal Alien Accused of Raping Women in 'Rape Dungeon on Wheels' (breitbart.com)

‘According to investigators, Sarabia allegedly drove a female victim to a secluded area in the Angeles National Forest and then raped her inside his 2015 Ford Transit van, which they told FOX11 Los Angeles was “disgustingly outfitted for rape” and a “rape dungeon on wheels.”