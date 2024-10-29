You need to understand that the move is already afoot where the very same ones too who you saw in the anti-COVID and mRNA vaccine fight, I will leave the names to you, for over 3 years now and you supported them and gave them money and fame, will now come to tell you that it is safe, that it is improved and that it is to be used in all things…some very prominent have whispered to me that there is so much money in it that they are joining on to help sell it…I was stunned! Can’t happen with me, I have said go away for 100 years and then bring proper research with proper ethical debate with the public and spiritual debate before we even look at this again…no mRNA-LNP for NOTHING must be the motto! but they say they could make money so are joining on and now TURNING…turning to the other side. People who were against it will now be for it. For jobs, for money…

When it becomes clear to you, come back to this stack post and remind yourself where you heard this FIRST!

I am warning you to be aware. You will be mortified by the stories they are coming with next to tell you that mRNA is really good so that they, the former anti-mRNA freedom fighters, can make money off of it! They say to me they want to make some money!

Malone and Bourla and Bancel and Sahin and Weissman and Kariko et al. will tell you it was good, safe, effective. Just a little tweak here and there. ‘You did not understand’. When you lived the horror and death from the mRNA vaccine, they will now come tell you opposite and ask you to donate some more to them. ‘The new and improved’.

The planned model I have been told:

1)POTUS Trump has wrongfully (having been misled) touted mRNA vaccine OWS success; it failed, was a disaster and harmed. We know this.

2)They have been against him, against the mRNA vaccine and OWS all along for 4 years

3)Now they want jobs, and money so will (starting off with sudden silence once it was clear Trump had a good shot at winning) start saying it really worked; the very same vaccine and technology they said killed before, the very prominent ones will say it worked and is safe…

4)the hope they tell me is that Trump will be buttressed and supported so will claim even more success of OWS and the mRNA vaccines because these antagonists that you donated lots of money to and gave them fame, are now saying it works.

5)the sad reality, dangerous reality is that POTUS Trump will be further misled and deceived and will continue to tout its success and promote it.

6)this is the plan by them to deceive him, Trump, for jobs and money and this is where I make my greatest stand. I say NO, not on my watch. I will call them out, I will fight inside to ensure this does not happen.

Tell them NO, under no condition will you accept mRNA technology vaccine etc. None of it. Take none. Not for you, your healthy child, none. mRNA is over, it is DEAD. Do not let them fool you, and help me/us fight them, even the ones you ‘donate to and follow’.

