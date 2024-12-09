Is that what is being sent out to us? That they caused massive death with much to come with their deadly mRNA gene vaccine and now will bring us ‘new and improved’ mRNA shots to cure the very cancers they have unleashed? And we must stand with open arms and welcome them and kiss them and praise them and give them more money and not hang them all?

This is madness on the best day!

I pray and hope we never do get to find out the ACTUAL content of that dinner talk with RFK Jr. and POTUS Trump and Albert ‘Klaus Mengele Barbi Hess’ Bourla of Pfizer and Susie Wiles etc. and that it was about mRNA vaccine stopping cancer…God I hope not. For along with the deadly hoax operation warp speed (OWS) that harmed and killed, and the deadly Malone et al. gene vaccine, this would be the 3rd greatest hoax and crime on the American people and world. This new ‘money making pit’ crime…this cancer curing ‘new and improved minorly adjusted’ mRNA vaccine….via which studies? where is the data? where is the underpinning science? on what are they basing this? a new money pit for those on the mRNA gravy train?

God how stupid do these evil fuckers think we are?

These are the modern day Mengeles and Barbies and Hesses.

IMO people like Bourla and Fauci et al. are a modern-day Doppelgänger of Mengele. Mass death and suffering delivered via a different mechanism.

Never forget Mengele (angel of death) and now the modern day Mengeles Fauci and Bourla et al. Never forget! Klaus Barbie, never forget that monster…never forget Rudolf Hess that evil monster! never forget Himmler! Never forget Hermann Göring the evil beast!

These are modern day Mengeles…modern day! That these evil bitches can now pivot to say that their deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine (it is not a vaccine) that causes cancer can CURE cancer? In what sane universe does this make sense? Who is listening to this specious madness?

Did Pfizer’s CEO Bourla and Eli Lilly’s Ricks try to convince Trump of this at the Mar-a-Lago dinner? Is this the selling pitch to absolve themselves? To give them all cover? From their dangerous deadly spree across COVID using a safety untested mRNA gene platform (lipid-nano particle platform) to deliver harms? To enrich?

Did POTUS Trump (Donaldos Trumpos with CoS Wiles at his side & RFK Jr. (HHS pick) read RIOT ACT to outlaw Pfizer CEO Bourla (mRNA vaccine) at Mar-a-Lago dinner, that mRNA shots MUST stop? Was RFK Jr.