Did this take place? I think so. Had to.

These people had to tell Bourla of Pfizer that the gig is up and the mRNA must be stopped.

Did they?

I THINK that Trump will, he knows the mRNA vaccine is and was harmful, and has to call for an immediate stop of the vaccine (complete, with witnessed destruction) on being sworn in as will Kennedy Jr.

I trust Trump.

Will Trump call for a full stoppage of the mRNA gene vaccine by Malone et al.?

IMO for Trump to have Kennedy Jr. there and Bourla in that dinner at the club, was to tell him (Bourla) that the data and evidence across 3 years is clear and that he could no longer defend the Malone Bancel et al. mRNA technology transfection vaccines and that he has to stop it in the first hour of being POTUS (20th Jan 2025) and that Kennedy Jr. will lead HHS and all reporting agencies NIH, CDC, NIAID, FDA etc. to do same and call for a hard stop in first hour. I cannot see any such dinner happening with these people and the mRNA vaccine not being on the table and the harms.

Had to be.

Not with Kennedy Jr. sitting there. That will be incredible if we found out the mRNA vaccine was never mentioned by Kennedy Jr. or Trump given what we know and what the public knows and is waiting to hear. You said Kennedy Jr. was silent in that dinner over mRNA vaccine and harms? All things discussed but vaccine?

Can’t be. It will make no sense.

mRNA vaccine and the harms had to be core central to that Mar-a-Lago private talk, hell, Bourla is known globally as Albert ‘Pfizer mRNA gene vaccine’ Bourla.

I actually am excited by this meeting and while we do not know the exact content, this has to be it to call Bourla there. To Mar-a-Lago. My only question is if Trump was clear as to harms etc., why won’t Bourla of Pfizer and MODERNA (Bancel), Sahin (BioNTech) etc. call for hard stop NOW? The evidence is clear. We each know someone harmed by the mRNA vaccine and or killed.

Question is, am I joking with you? Am I bullshitting you? Am I playing with you? Tongue and cheek? Or do I believe what I wrote above? Some say the meeting was to foster more mRNA. I say NO WAY!

Impossible Kennedy Jr. will be no part of this mRNA vaccine remaining on market, given all he did across the last 5 years as to the failure of OWS and the deadly mRNA vaccine. Hell, Kennedy Jr. has been one of our champion crusaders against the deadly mRNA technology vaccine. I support Bobby Jr. and know he is coming to do good and we will benefit.

What say you? Please comment.