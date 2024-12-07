Did POTUS Trump (Donaldos Trumpos with CoS Wiles at his side & RFK Jr. (HHS pick) read RIOT ACT to outlaw Pfizer CEO Bourla (mRNA vaccine) at Mar-a-Lago dinner, that mRNA shots MUST stop? Was RFK Jr.
invited to explain to Bourla that as HHS Secretary, he will be calling for a hard stop to the mRNA shot hour one of his tenure & that Trump himself will call for full stop as he is sworn in Jan 20?
Did this take place? I think so. Had to.
These people had to tell Bourla of Pfizer that the gig is up and the mRNA must be stopped.
Did they?
I THINK that Trump will, he knows the mRNA vaccine is and was harmful, and has to call for an immediate stop of the vaccine (complete, with witnessed destruction) on being sworn in as will Kennedy Jr.
I trust Trump.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Will Trump call for a full stoppage of the mRNA gene vaccine by Malone et al.?
IMO for Trump to have Kennedy Jr. there and Bourla in that dinner at the club, was to tell him (Bourla) that the data and evidence across 3 years is clear and that he could no longer defend the Malone Bancel et al. mRNA technology transfection vaccines and that he has to stop it in the first hour of being POTUS (20th Jan 2025) and that Kennedy Jr. will lead HHS and all reporting agencies NIH, CDC, NIAID, FDA etc. to do same and call for a hard stop in first hour. I cannot see any such dinner happening with these people and the mRNA vaccine not being on the table and the harms.
Had to be.
Not with Kennedy Jr. sitting there. That will be incredible if we found out the mRNA vaccine was never mentioned by Kennedy Jr. or Trump given what we know and what the public knows and is waiting to hear. You said Kennedy Jr. was silent in that dinner over mRNA vaccine and harms? All things discussed but vaccine?
Can’t be. It will make no sense.
mRNA vaccine and the harms had to be core central to that Mar-a-Lago private talk, hell, Bourla is known globally as Albert ‘Pfizer mRNA gene vaccine’ Bourla.
I actually am excited by this meeting and while we do not know the exact content, this has to be it to call Bourla there. To Mar-a-Lago. My only question is if Trump was clear as to harms etc., why won’t Bourla of Pfizer and MODERNA (Bancel), Sahin (BioNTech) etc. call for hard stop NOW? The evidence is clear. We each know someone harmed by the mRNA vaccine and or killed.
Question is, am I joking with you? Am I bullshitting you? Am I playing with you? Tongue and cheek? Or do I believe what I wrote above? Some say the meeting was to foster more mRNA. I say NO WAY!
Impossible Kennedy Jr. will be no part of this mRNA vaccine remaining on market, given all he did across the last 5 years as to the failure of OWS and the deadly mRNA vaccine. Hell, Kennedy Jr. has been one of our champion crusaders against the deadly mRNA technology vaccine. I support Bobby Jr. and know he is coming to do good and we will benefit.
What say you? Please comment.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We'll see... I'll believe it when I see it... and hear it. They can talk as much as they like. I'm waiting and watching to see what they do.
Tell me, would *YOU* invite to dinner those in charge of KNOWN criminal organizations?
I can only answer for myself: not just "NO", but "HELL NO!!!"
I know about the "keep your enemies closer" and all that crap. This is different. These are MONSTERS that - *for personal gain* - are directly responsible for the premeditated, engineered injury and death of millions worldwide, including innocent children. And it doesn't end there.
In spite of the mountains of undeniable evidence that these jabs are dangerous and lethal, these monsters CONTINUE with their crime wave - all for filthy lucre.
ONE EXCEPTION: If I were *collaborating* with those monsters - part of the operation past and future - then of course I'd invite them to dinner! I mean, why not discuss the NEXT crime over a succulent meal, right? Other than that, why would I invite mass murderers into my home?
If Trump TRULY intends to 'drain the swamp' in Washington, Big Pharma, the Military Industrial Complex, the Central Bank Cabal, and so on, then the only thing that he ought to be doing now is putting them on notice about the HELL that's coming to them.
But then, that would alert them. Trump cold be making them feel 'safe, at ease' so as to catch them off guard. That's the "4-dimensional chess" that has often been attributed to Trump. The thing about that is that Trump **NEVER** executed the checkmate move! Heck, Trump never even put any Fat Rat in "check". I don't buy Trump's "4-D chess" excuse -- not until I see RESULTS!