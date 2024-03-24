MTG, Majorie Taylor Greene, some say she is nutty, some say devious, some same smart, some say driven; I say bring her on, I met her at Mar-a-Lago & we had long talk! Yes, remove Speaker Johnson, he
operates too 'TROJANY; for me, he is buddies to Paul 'beelzebub devil manchurian destroy POTUS Trump at every move legislatively' Ryan, so remove him, he has done NOTHING, a waste!
maybe a game? I don’t know, but this move is good.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
MTG, Majorie Taylor Greene, some say she is nutty, some say devious, some same smart, some say driven; I say bring her on, I met her at Mar-a-Lago & we had long talk! Yes, remove Speaker Johnson, he
Does she have the guts to tell Trump to his face how wrong he is about the clot shots???
Unfortunately, it's NOT. We are only one vote away from losing the House Majority. Do you want
Muslim Hakeem to become Speaker. No matter who they would vote in as Speaker, they would be
no different. It's all Kabuki Theatre. The taxpayers always lose.