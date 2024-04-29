Mullis: "Tony Fauci will go on camera & lie to you"...this was before Kari Mulis died (cough cough was killed cough cough...oh crap my arthritis again acting up and my fingers are locked, sorry
Kari Mulis told us clearly that the PCR process is not a test and should not be used the way it was being proposed and done for COVID...he invented it...oh a reminder, he died just after
Kari Mulis: Explains The PCR Test (bitchute.com)
It's disgraceful that old videos of Kary Mullis were kept hidden during the convid plandemic, but not a surprise. I saw this one where he spoke about what a liar Fauci was years ago, and others where Mullis explained that PCR was never intended to be used diagnostically, and why.
Yes, the timing of his death was certainly suspicious. God rest him.
Fauci the little toad, truly is the Mengela of our time. Oh shoot my arthritis kicked in to. Love ya Dr Paul Alexander ❤️