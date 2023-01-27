New Yorkers who ride the subway are seeking to order this vest; it's 'wolf proof' & it's what the doctor ordered as the wolf emerges from COVID lockdown ready to stab & rape his way across Europe & US
Wolf is brave now, COVID is done; Difficult video to watch but this vest may be coming to a Walmart near you & you may wish to consider it moving around certain parts of the US and even Toronto today
SOURCE:
https://www.the-sun.com/tech/7225778/terrifying-video-person-wearing-safety-vest-stabbed/
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So that’s what it’s come to...wearing a wolf proof vest to ride the subway or maybe go to the grocery store? This is insanity on steroids.
Do they make the vest in a sport coat? If only I'd been wearing it when I got my booster in late 2021, it might have prevented all the side effects.