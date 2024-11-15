Trump must be clear and preface the appointments, and if they are confirmed, by senate committee or recess appointments, Trump must warn that any moves to subvert and undercut the leaderships because you don’t like Trump and are of a different political ideology, will face instant punishment and he should set up a special tribunal to handle these situations. In one day. Trump 2.0 must not be hampered and subverted as he was in Trump 1.0.

Tom Nichols of The Atlantic calls Tulsi's potential ODNI appointment (Director of National Intelligence) flat WRONG & madness! What say you? He suggests intel community may not push intel up the chain