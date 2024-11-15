Nichols et al. saying INTEL community will keep & restrict intel from Tulsi Gabbard if she is confirmed as ODNI (national intelligence) Director; Trump must read RIOT-ACT to all agencies if they did
that, it would rise to near treason and would harm the interests of the United States by denying the director needed intel & information to make decisions & they will be punished as prescribed by law
Trump must be clear and preface the appointments, and if they are confirmed, by senate committee or recess appointments, Trump must warn that any moves to subvert and undercut the leaderships because you don’t like Trump and are of a different political ideology, will face instant punishment and he should set up a special tribunal to handle these situations. In one day. Trump 2.0 must not be hampered and subverted as he was in Trump 1.0.
Tom Nichols of The Atlantic calls Tulsi's potential ODNI appointment (Director of National Intelligence) flat WRONG & madness! What say you? He suggests intel community may not push intel up the chain
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Time to prune and dismantle.
They are OUR servants,
not our masters.
Fire them all and start over.