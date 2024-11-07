"Nothing is over"! You think it's over? "No, you can't just turn it off!" "It ain't over"! Redfield of CDC is working to bullshit you into another PCR-created avian bird flu, CDC, NIH, FDA etc. will
not stop! And they are giving Redfield etc. airtime, people who fucked us with COVID fraud, with deadly OWS, with deadly Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine! Avian bird flu is coming, fraud fake NON-pandemic
to lock us down again, to close schools, to force masks, to impose mRNA vaccine…they decided…go ask Redfield.
Operation Northwoods where the US government, the DoD, planned to use commercial planes remote controlled in 1962 to kill American and Cuban civilians to start war on Cuba, flying planes remote controlled into buildings etc…thank God for John Kennedy as President who told the DoD to go fuck yourself! We know the rest. Operation Northwoods told us that the OP
continues...with deadly consequences; it’s the same OP now, COVID etc., coming avian bird flu fake pandemic, monkey pox…all of it…same OP. Same as Gulf of Tonkin..
You think it's over? "No, you can't just turn it off!" "It ain't over"! You think Global COVID Summit (Global Crisis Summit) money whores (now calling it the International Crisis Summit/ICS) will let it be over? You think the donor money whores, the
Freedom Fighter money whores, the Freedom Fighter Media whores, the Deepstate cabal will let it be over? You see them still, hands out begging you "gimme gimme"; it ain't over till it's over!!
It’s over Johnny, it’s over!
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
So right you are Dr. Alexander so right you are Sir.
Not until, not until rationally thinking minds prevail, will these “mRNA-Drug-lords” be put down the same way any “Rabid-Creature” warrants euthanasia.
The same way an infected
“Rabid-Nocturnal-Animal” lurks during daytime hours, so too “Rabid-Drug-Lords” pushing their “Frankinshots” upon humanity!
“If there’s a will there’s a way”
The size and shape of these “Parasitic-Animals” killing innocent people, through fear unbeknownst & unwarranted, unnecessarily urging all, to line up and roll up their sleeves has been nothing short of “MURDEROUS”!
By hook or by crook, forcing all and coercion all and finally by threatening behavior! It doesn’t matter how. All that matters is the enforcement of their “Deadly-Proboscis” filled poisonous weapon, upon millions of unsuspecting people?
My question remains the same, why?
We already know why not!
They must be cut down and controlled! Yes a controlled burn. A complete and thorough burn, each and every one of them, burn to the ground (metaphorically) of the utmost matter is critical.
As in an infected forest of oak trees filled with winter
“moth-eggs” type of matter, lying in wait, for springtime to arrive. This kind of urgent matter is which I speak of.
Lying in wait too unleash, yet another round of fearsome
“death & despair” upon the world they so desperately want to destroy! So they can and they will, usher in their “New World Order”!
NO THANK YOU!
What better way to cull the world’s population than with their “Deadly-Injections”?Laced with the latest round of poison filled injections with “God” knows what?
I think NOT!
We cannot leave one, none, not one to remain.
There isn’t a better way to kill off humanity!
Right-sizing the world population, culling to a controllable level are the goals of a few very, very rich monstrously wealthy individuals!
It’s all so deceptively evil, devilishly cruel and perversely calculated! All while deviously cynical
“Drug-Lords” satisfy their self serving destructiveness!
At the expense of mankind!
What a plan? How deceitful, deceptive and we must all pray the world’s leaders, specifically President Elect Trump / VP Elect Vance, know better this time, more importantly,they know how!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR