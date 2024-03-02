Now Malone puts on his ‘Friends of Bob’ shows (calls them ‘hearings’ when no one is under oath) where only those who he has not yet sued or threatened get to talk, sued because you dared question the
evil he Malone brought in mRNA technology & Bourla and Bancel used in vaccine…imagine that, ONLY people who Malone has not threatened get to speak at his conference; I look at it as a badge of honor!
To not be part of that. Word from a little birdy, is that Malone has now resorted to PAYING entities to let him appear. ssshhhh
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Now Malone puts on his ‘Friends of Bob’ shows (calls them ‘hearings’ when no one is under oath) where only those who he has not yet sued or threatened get to talk, sued because you dared question the
The same parasites are recycled from event to event, nonprofit to nonprofit. Wash the cash, rinse, repeat.
Paying to appear😅😅😅😅