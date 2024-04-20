Obama & Biden, is this duo trying to start World War III, to stop Donaldus Magnus Trumpos, aka'45'? Are they fueling war in Middle East, global Iran-Israel? Trying to get him assassinated with fake
NY, Miami cases, DAs, AGs etc., exposing him each time at courthouses, so trying to drain him financially, imprison him, shoot him via their invoked whacko (s), now WW III to cancel elections?
(100) Is there more to this? Is Biden-Obama entrapping Israel to respond? Is this an OPERATION by Biden-Obama to draw US into the Iran-Israel so that US will enter war & Biden et al. can CANCEL, SUSPEND (substack.com)
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Bongino and others think this whole 'war game' was choreographed, to distract and keep power in the hands of the Military Industrial Complex. I agree. Meantime, digital currency, ID, AI surveillance, land grabs, technocracy, WHO agreement, etc...
They are minions if the Adversary of mankind, so yes, war and contention is what they feed on, always has!
Another characteristic of the evil one is the promise and promise in promise support, and when it comes right down to it, turn their back and leave it to the destruction . That's how this always goes.!