Is there more to this? Is Biden-Obama entrapping Israel to respond? Is this an OPERATION by Biden-Obama to draw US into the Iran-Israel so that US will enter war & Biden et al. can CANCEL, SUSPEND
elections? As it stands today, all things stay same, Trump (45) WILL win! Did Biden-Obama facilitate Iran sending drones so that Israel can respond & US WILL side with Israel if WAR? Cui Bono?
Cui Bono? Cui malo? Who wins, who loses?
Well, winners are
i)Biden, he can suspend elections if the nation enters a war
ii)Bibi, the Israeli people will rally to their leader especially if this involves Iran
And losers are
i)American people, Trump
America will support and will be involved in any Israel counter-attack
Question:
should Israel respond to tell Iran (and any other nation) that attacks like what Iran did will not be tolerated. If Israel does not respond and hard, Iran will send missiles again. Makes sense.
Maybe if Israel didn't steal Palestinians homes at gun point their neighbors would not hate them. Maybe if Israel didn't bomb schools and kill over 3,000 children folks would be more happy to help them. Israel has bombed Iran for decades, should Iran not retaliate?
We pay taxes and we pay for the health insurance of every Israeli. Is that not enough?
How does that saying go (?) ..the Webs we weave when attempting to deceive..