Cui Bono? Cui malo? Who wins, who loses?

Well, winners are

i)Biden, he can suspend elections if the nation enters a war

ii)Bibi, the Israeli people will rally to their leader especially if this involves Iran

And losers are

i)American people, Trump

America will support and will be involved in any Israel counter-attack

Question:

should Israel respond to tell Iran (and any other nation) that attacks like what Iran did will not be tolerated. If Israel does not respond and hard, Iran will send missiles again. Makes sense.