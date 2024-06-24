could come to my border, my house, illegally, break the law, come uneducated, unskilled, filthy, unvetted, and Obama and Biden Inc. could give you free entrance and the first thing you do is rape and kill my peoples? That is the first thing you could do?

It is a 'numbers game', a matter of volume, the rapes and murders will come now hard and fast. The feral beast cannot control himself. This is why you should have left him in the hell hole shit hole he came from…in 1000 years we should have taken a look again…

You feral undomesticated untamed medieval bitch breached my border and you told Americans thanks by raping and killing its own? There are no words for the victims, the parents and you, feral medieval beast, you, once it is shown you are 100% the animal who did these crimes, must be given to the families to deal with you. What should they do to you? IMO, you must be beaten, tortured, badly, you face be taken to the very edges of death and brought back, and kept alive and all the measures of the Geneva conventions we banned, must apply to you. We must meet insanity with insanity. I am not talking about good people who come to try to make a life and even them must be sent back and come legally, no one is to be allowed illegally, but you, you who did these unthinkable crimes must be savaged like how you savaged your victims.

Your rights?

You have none. You showed us that you do not belong in the civilized ‘human’ world, so we deal with you as the savage medieval beast you are. Drawing you and quartering you my man, is not good enough.

I guarantee you that the first one of you this government deals with that way after it is shown you 100% are the perpetrator, no one will try it.

Again.

Obama and Biden, the democrat party, all you congresspeople and senators, all you Republicans too who are part of this nightmare, you have blood on your hands, the rapes and deaths of each person in America who came into USA illegally is/are due to you and you must be held legally accountable.

Biden & Obama reversed President Trump’s successful border policies, Obama & Biden have BLOOD on their hands; I have been writing & speaking out & now it has come to pass & I am not that crazy after (substack.com)

It is a 'numbers game', a matter of volume, no sane nation takes in this number of illegals (unvetted, rapists, jihadists, murderers, bombers, stabbers etc.) all at once, there are just TOO many bad (substack.com)

