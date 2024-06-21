do not forget Rachel Morin and what that illegal 6th century feral dog, that evil twisted dog did to her, do not forget the 12 and 13 year old American girls now raped, killed…

you said I was inflammatory, ‘oh Dr. Alexander is so strong in his writing, oh I get the vapors, oh he makes me feel wobbly and weak in the knees, or he says things that offends me’…

Well, let me tell you, I don’t give a fuck what you think, go write your own material and don’t come here, don’t read my stack…

The brutal rapes & murder of American women, their daughters are set to escalate & are happening as we speak! Due to illegals (Latino, islamic North African, Middle Eastern males) at Southern border.

We can thank Obama, Biden, Mayorkas for this, as well as Kamala Harris...this quartet are exemplary in their quest (with some select RINOs of course) and the democrat party, in harming Americans.

Yes, I think there comes ‘a time to kill’ when rape and murder of women, children happen and I hope they burn in fucking hell, they must be put down, yes they deserve to die and the parents of these children must be allowed to put them down, once shown definitively they raped and killed their child:

This is the defining issue of the coming election in November, with the high food and cost of living prices….

every single illegal, going back to Obama’s time, must be rounded up and deported, I don’t give a fuck if you have a job, get to fuck out and start legally, I don’t give a fuck if you were born here anchor baby, get to fuck out, all of you, you came or ended up here illegally, get out, start over…you and your kind do not deserve to be in America, your kind are raping and killing decent law abiding innocent children, you should be fucked up by the parents, beaten badly, tortured if shown you did rape and kill, if you were the rapist of these people, beaten to a pulp, then we will talk about your court…and if it is shown 100% that you killed these people, I want you shot dead before a trial…shot dead if the people raped and killed by you, it is shown you are the rapist and killer…no trial for you! we will show you what an animal is…I want the mother’s of these people to take you, tie you to a tree, and beat you with a pipe for days then call the cops…that you would rape and kill their child? I am a law abiding person, I don’t like violence but there is a time to kill…

You illegal, you feral beast, you islamist rapist, you rape and kill a little American girl (100% definitive), you must face their mother like this, judge, jury, executioner:

I warn Americans again, Biden and Obama have lit your funeral pyres, your wives, daughters are at risk of death by these feral Latino and Middle Eastern and North African dogs…they must be put down. learn your 2nd, carry weapons and use it with malice if your life is threatened….have ZERO mercy on these feral beasts. let the police find them in pieces.

‘Prosecutors filed capital murder charges Friday against two men suspected of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl whose body was found in a creek after she disappeared during a walk to a convenience store.

The charging documents filed in Harris County, Texas, court do not list attorneys who could speak on behalf of Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, both jailed in the death of Jocelyn Nungaray.’

Obama and Biden have lots of blood on their hands and must face a court for this and be accountable legally: