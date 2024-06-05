Obama & Biden's executive order on the border is a complete fraud, MISDIRECTION, smokescreen; it is actually devastating for it now sets illegal entries at 2,500 day & what it says is illegals CAN
come in as usual and when it hits 2,500 illegal entries in a 24-hour period (day), then it halts until next day...so that means 70,000 illegals STILL per month, or near 1 million year...this is just
setting a ‘legal’ threshold yet the illegals can still come in. The border will not be closed, its a sham…in other words, illegal entries are now being normalized and actually set in stone…
when I or we talk about closing the border we mean ZERO illegals, zero, none, per day, and MUST have mass deportation…
close the border and mass deportation and this is what Trump must do day 1.
Obama and Biden is using smoke and mirrors deceit because he is in trouble electorally and the illegals (islamists, jihadists, bombers, stabbers, rapists, killers, jails emptied out, insane asylums emptied out etc. and sent to US) who are here already to rape and murder Americans will be his undoing. A con job. What Biden is doing does zero to close or deal with the border, the illegals. After 15 million illegals in 3 years under Obama and Biden, with 4 to 5 million GOTAWAYS, with 400 hardened terrorists stopped at Southern border among those illegally crossing yet in the 5 million GOTAWAYS, we do not know their names or where they are and it is estimated by border services that 200 (inside USA and we do not know where they are) are hardened terror cell terrorists who will rape, stab, bomb, harm, kill Americans.
Due to Obama and Biden.
I'd like to share an insightful observation from one of Britain's most renowned writers of the 20th century, George Orwell, whose real name was Eric Arthur Blair (1903-1950). He was highly regarded for his prose and perspectives on social injustice, totalitarianism, and other political issues: "Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind." (From "Why I Write", Penguin Books, Great Ideas 'Collection')
The amount of criminal illegals they are reporting is inaccurate because our Govt only considers crimes committed in USA not in their own country so if an illegal was a rapist in their country but not in our country (yet) they are considered as having no criminal background. We need to Close our borders now!