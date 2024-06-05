setting a ‘legal’ threshold yet the illegals can still come in. The border will not be closed, its a sham…in other words, illegal entries are now being normalized and actually set in stone…

when I or we talk about closing the border we mean ZERO illegals, zero, none, per day, and MUST have mass deportation…

close the border and mass deportation and this is what Trump must do day 1.

Obama and Biden is using smoke and mirrors deceit because he is in trouble electorally and the illegals (islamists, jihadists, bombers, stabbers, rapists, killers, jails emptied out, insane asylums emptied out etc. and sent to US) who are here already to rape and murder Americans will be his undoing. A con job. What Biden is doing does zero to close or deal with the border, the illegals. After 15 million illegals in 3 years under Obama and Biden, with 4 to 5 million GOTAWAYS, with 400 hardened terrorists stopped at Southern border among those illegally crossing yet in the 5 million GOTAWAYS, we do not know their names or where they are and it is estimated by border services that 200 (inside USA and we do not know where they are) are hardened terror cell terrorists who will rape, stab, bomb, harm, kill Americans.

Due to Obama and Biden.