Obama-Biden did everything to bolster Iran to one day (now its happening) to attack Israel & USA, Iran has sworn to do this if they get a nuclear weapon, do we let them? Obama-Biden gave Iran 1)CIA-
Air Force drone ii)Obama gave Iran high tech advanced 2 naval gunboats iii)Obama-Biden put Iran on path to nuclear weapons iv)Obama-Biden gave Iran pure billions cash$ iv)inadequate inspections
A simple question: if Iran had one, just one nuclear bomb (which will come if US and Israe do not use the correct ordinance, bombs to bunker bust their program), then Iran would have sent that bomb this weekend to Israel…do you get that? We cannot allow Iran to complete its nuclear program. Maybe I am stupid and miss something…but Iran has said once it get a bomb, it will use it…
so? what do we do?
YES THEY DID. Obama led it all. He hates America and gave all to Iran. He is Satan’s captain and Biden is the puppet. The CIA and military complex are right there, too. I just can’t figure out where they all plan to hide and stay safe, when it all comes to fruition. Boom!!!
I’m going to Heaven, so maybe all those evil guys and gals are planning to have a Hot Party in the “Eternal Lake of Fire”. I heard demons love the boiling heat. God states in the “Good Book” that the Lake of Fire is their destination. I think that many in the Judicial system are going, too. Be warned people. You better look up in the Good Book what you need to do to get into Heaven. It’s exclusive because not everyone chooses the way to Heaven. It looks like it won’t be crowded at all.
The natural counterweight to theocratic Iran was the secular Iraqi regime of Saddam Hussein who saw islamic extremism as a threat and ruthlessly suppressed it. Through his regime change in Iraq, he mad muslim lover, GW Bush empowered Iran. Everything the US touches turns to Islam.