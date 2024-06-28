OK, I get it now, it is if 'white fair skinned women and girls' in USA are raped and murdered by blacks and brown fair skinned Latino males, that is ok by the democrats...ok, I get it now. Sorry I did
not clue in earlier, this is my bad, I can be slow at times and the rapes and murders by the illegals of American girls happening so fast now I lost some composure...please accept my apologies
Please accept my apologizes for my mistake. Silly me.
Joy Reid & Pramila Jayapal Democratic Rep. of Washington state says its fear mongering as they minimize rapes of American women by illegals; IMO, this is racism full frontal; why? because white girls (substack.com)
Have you seen any of the Charlie Kirk shorts…..white college students think the same thing…..though they are all BorgDems…….i can hardly follow their reasoning, no i can’t follow the reasoning because it is not reason….
White fair-skinned women will continue to vote for the Democrats that have opened the border. They are so brainwashed from feminism and other leftist propaganda that their self-preservation and self-defense instincts, as well as common sense, are gone.