Joy Reid & Pramila Jayapal Democratic Rep. of Washington state says its fear mongering as they minimize rapes of American women by illegals; IMO, this is racism full frontal; why? because white girls
white American women are being raped and murdered, to these leftist sick twisted evil freaks, its OK, once its a black or brown male raping & killing a white American female, thats OK, if white men
raped and killed black girls then 24/7 this will be on the news and 24/7 marches and feminist groups and 24/7 burning down cities…this is the terrible place we have come in USA…it is white women, white young girls so its all right for Jayapal and her type, for the white female is one notch above the white male in America today on the ladder, and dehumanizing of you will occur if you are also Christian and conservative…
all women in America are NOT created equal…today…
and people, women like Reid and Jayapal, are fake, to other women, their feign concern, they are interested in one thing only, democrat victory…at all costs…if anything comes in the way, they will not work to fix it, they will deny and mitigate and pretend that the brutal rape of 12 and 13-year old American white girls is real and of concern and is important…
It is like the Jewish women raped and brutalized and held in caves still daily in Israel by HAMAS, while the feminists and media and democrat women and even Republicans, stay silent…afraid to unsettle or lose votes…yes, this is all about special interests and votes…who stands for them as they are in those dark caves now over 200 days, brutalized daily?
Does anyone care? Why have women, democrat, feminist, MeToo women, not stood up daily for the Israeli woman held captive by Hamas? Is she lesser? This is horribly wrong!
My advice, you best teach your white daughter in America about her gun rights, the 2nd, how to have a legal gun, how to store it, to shoot to kill if her life is threatened. teach her to defend her life for these democrats like Jayapal will sell you out for one illegal or even islamist vote…we know the rapists and killers are Latino, islamist, North African islamic radicals…
Yes, Obama and Biden brought them here and have blood on their hands.
Any woman ugly on the inside also is naturally ugly on the outside. Most are dumboCRAPS.
Pramila and Joy are two freaking ugly muthas. They are so ugly a serial rapist castaway on a deserted island who swam through a group of great white sharks would on looking at them both, safely on dry land would take out his knife, slash himself and run back into the water to get eaten alive, knowing full well that would be far less traumatic than being sexually harassed by those two witches. Egads, the horror!!!! I would choose the sharks too.