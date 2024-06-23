raped and killed black girls then 24/7 this will be on the news and 24/7 marches and feminist groups and 24/7 burning down cities…this is the terrible place we have come in USA…it is white women, white young girls so its all right for Jayapal and her type, for the white female is one notch above the white male in America today on the ladder, and dehumanizing of you will occur if you are also Christian and conservative…

all women in America are NOT created equal…today…

and people, women like Reid and Jayapal, are fake, to other women, their feign concern, they are interested in one thing only, democrat victory…at all costs…if anything comes in the way, they will not work to fix it, they will deny and mitigate and pretend that the brutal rape of 12 and 13-year old American white girls is real and of concern and is important…

It is like the Jewish women raped and brutalized and held in caves still daily in Israel by HAMAS, while the feminists and media and democrat women and even Republicans, stay silent…afraid to unsettle or lose votes…yes, this is all about special interests and votes…who stands for them as they are in those dark caves now over 200 days, brutalized daily?

Does anyone care? Why have women, democrat, feminist, MeToo women, not stood up daily for the Israeli woman held captive by Hamas? Is she lesser? This is horribly wrong!

My advice, you best teach your white daughter in America about her gun rights, the 2nd, how to have a legal gun, how to store it, to shoot to kill if her life is threatened. teach her to defend her life for these democrats like Jayapal will sell you out for one illegal or even islamist vote…we know the rapists and killers are Latino, islamist, North African islamic radicals…

Yes, Obama and Biden brought them here and have blood on their hands.

