BREAKING: Judge Cannon SCHLONGS Jack Smith and his proposed gag order on Trump (45) and warns sanctions may come IF HE FAILS TO COMPLY; Cannon is punishing Smith & its about time clipping of his nuts (substack.com)

As I said and predicted, Drudge made his way from the bathhouses and ran this hit piece (took him about 5 minutes…I think Matt wants to spoon with Donaldos Magnus Trumpos and maybe Donaldos might consider at least letting Matt hold his hand, nothing more, so as to calm him down and mitigate the sick hit pieces he writes but if Matt asks to kiss etc. let the SS handle him…me thinks Matt gots a fetish for the Don, does he not know the Don is straight up hetero and is married, that the Don does not play that game homie?)):