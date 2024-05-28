BREAKING: Judge Cannon SCHLONGS Jack Smith and his proposed gag order on Trump (45) and warns sanctions may come IF HE FAILS TO COMPLY; Cannon is punishing Smith & its about time clipping of his nuts
begins; Julie Kelly breaks story...well done...Jack Smith, Obama, Biden, all in Biden administration, all in Obama's orbit conspiring against 45, must be Schlonged ALL day long' CANNON says NO to GAG
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This was epic and a crushing blow and a major nut crusher to Jack “Agent Smith” Special Prostitutor for Joey
I love Judge Aileen Cannon (presiding in the documents case). She is the only judge in the 4 lawfare cases against Trump who is worthy of exercising the power of the judiciary. She understands the law.